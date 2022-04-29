VA2K at the Fargo VA

Our free VA2K is a two-kilometer walk or wheelchair roll (approximately 1.2 miles), for Veterans, VA employees, and community members to help support homeless Veterans and active lifestyles. Meet at the Fargo VA’s Healing Garden for the opening ceremony at 11 a.m., or come any time between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and take the course at your own pace. No pre-registration is required.

Participants are encouraged to bring donations to support local homeless Veterans, but donations are not required. Fargo VA staff will be on hand to provide assistance to anyone needing help along the route and to help push wheelchairs. In the case of inclement weather, the walk will be cancelled, but donations can be dropped off in the north parking lot of the Fargo VA - signs directing where to drop donations off will be posted.

If you have questions about participation or donations, call the Fargo VA at (701) 239-3700 extension 2206.

Recommended donation items: Hormel Completes or shelf-stable dinners, Crackers, Carnation Instant Breakfast 8oz. bottles or protein-type beverages, Meals in a can (canned chili, stews, peel-off top only), Canned/pouched tuna/salmon/chicken, Individual fruit cups (peel off top only), Canned vegetables (peel off top only), Individual juice boxes/Gatorade/Powerade, Bottled water, Peanut butter, Beef jerky, Easy Mac and Cheese/Ramen Noodles, Healthy snacks (individual portions), Individual size cereal, Individual size oatmeal, Dry milk, evaporated milk, boxed shelf-stable milk, Coffee