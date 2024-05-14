Minot Pact Act Stand Down When: Wed. Jun 12, 2024, 9:00 am – 7:00 pm CT Where: Minot VFW 1100 31st St SE, Minot, ND 58701 Minot, ND Get directions on Google Maps to Minot VFW Cost: Free





FARGO, ND—After the historic expansion of VA health care, the Veterans Affairs of Fargo will host a health care enrollment and benefits outreach event on June 12th, 2024, from 0900 to 1900 at the Minot VFW Post 753.

On March 5th, VA eliminated the phased-in approach to health care eligibility, meaning that millions of Veterans are becoming eligible for VA health care up to eight years earlier than prescribed by the Pact Act. All Veterans who were exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving our country at home or abroad – including all Vets who served in the Vietnam War, Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, or any other combat zone after 9/11 – are now eligible for VA health care.

Representatives from the Veteran Benefits Administration Fargo Regional Office (VBA RO), Fargo National Cemetery Administration, Fargo Veterans Healthcare System, and Minot Vet Center will all be available to assist Veterans enrolling in healthcare, conducting toxic exposure screenings, filing claims, or inquiring about burial benefits.

Additionally, question-and-answer sessions will be held throughout the day on navigating the community care, pharmacy, and telehealth process. This is the largest outreach campaign in VA history, which aims to ensure that all Veterans—and their survivors—get the health care and benefits they deserve under the PACT Act. Stop by if you are new to the VA or have questions about your VA healthcare and benefits.