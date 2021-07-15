Women Veteran care
VA Fargo health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a care coordinator
Women Veterans Program Manager
VA Fargo health care
Phone: 701-239-3700, ext. 3893
Women Veterans Program Nurse Navigator
VA Fargo health care
Phone: 701-239-3700, ext. 3503
Care we provide at VA Fargo health care
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services