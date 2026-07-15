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Women Veteran care

The Fargo VA Health Care System supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A Women Veterans Program Manager can help you get the services you need.

Women Veterans - Boots

Connect with The Fargo VA Women Veterans Program

"VA" logo on blue background, representing the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Kayla Stremick NP

Women's Health Primary Care Provider

VA Fargo health care

kuhn

Amber Kuhn

Women Veterans Program Manager

VA Fargo health care

Phone:

Email: amber.kuhn@va.gov

Megan Porath

Megan Porath RN

Women's Health Nurse Navigator

VA Fargo health care

Phone:

Email: Megan.Porath@va.gov

Care we provide in the Fargo VA Health Care System

Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including: 

  • Primary care
  • Gynecology
  • Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
  • Ultrasounds and mammograms
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services

Maternity Care Coordination:

  • Maternity Care Coordinator (MCC) 
    • Amber Kuhn, MSN, RN (Teams, amber.kuhn@va.gov, Ext. 3503)
    • MCC reaches out to Veterans via phone when newly pregnant, when alerted to a positive pregnancy test or a CC Maternity Consult is placed 
    • Calls Veterans initially when they find out they are pregnant, each trimester, immediately postpartum, and at 3, 6, 9,  and 12 months postpartum. (Total of 8 calls minimum)
    • RN will alert PCP of any new health concerns/problems or medication changes
  • Community Care Maternity Consult includes:
    • Full physical exams and lab tests
    • Prenatal education and screening
    • Obstetrical ultrasounds
    • Genetic tests and specialty consults
    • Prescription drugs
    • Labor and delivery
    • Newborn care on the date of birth plus 7 days immediately after birth
    • Lactation support and a lactation package (breast pump, 3 nursing bras, Maternity binder, washable nursing pads)
    • Support and services in case of miscarriage or stillbirth
    • Social work and mental health services
Women Veteran Call Center

Other resources

  • Find out more about the women's health services offered as part of VA benefits.

  • Learn about the mental and behavioral health services available at VA Fargo.

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Fargo and how they can help.

  • If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply.

  • The Women Veterans Call Center will help you navigate VA, point you in the right direction, and connect you with the Women Veterans Program Manager at your local VA medical center

Last updated: 