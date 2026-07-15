Women Veteran care
The Fargo VA Health Care System supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A Women Veterans Program Manager can help you get the services you need.
Connect with The Fargo VA Women Veterans Program
Kayla Stremick NP
Women's Health Primary Care Provider
VA Fargo health care
Amber Kuhn
Women Veterans Program Manager
VA Fargo health care
Phone:
Email: amber.kuhn@va.gov
Megan Porath RN
Women's Health Nurse Navigator
VA Fargo health care
Phone:
Email: Megan.Porath@va.gov
Care we provide in the Fargo VA Health Care System
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
Maternity Care Coordination:
Maternity Care Coordinator (MCC)
- Amber Kuhn, MSN, RN (Teams, amber.kuhn@va.gov, Ext. 3503)
- MCC reaches out to Veterans via phone when newly pregnant, when alerted to a positive pregnancy test or a CC Maternity Consult is placed
- Calls Veterans initially when they find out they are pregnant, each trimester, immediately postpartum, and at 3, 6, 9, and 12 months postpartum. (Total of 8 calls minimum)
- RN will alert PCP of any new health concerns/problems or medication changes
Community Care Maternity Consult includes:
- Full physical exams and lab tests
- Prenatal education and screening
- Obstetrical ultrasounds
- Genetic tests and specialty consults
- Prescription drugs
- Labor and delivery
- Newborn care on the date of birth plus 7 days immediately after birth
- Lactation support and a lactation package (breast pump, 3 nursing bras, Maternity binder, washable nursing pads)
- Support and services in case of miscarriage or stillbirth
- Social work and mental health services