Campus map

Directions

From the west

Take Interstate 94 east towards Fargo. Take Exit 349B for Interstate 29 north and continue on I-29 for 4 miles. Take Exit 67 for 19th Avenue North and turn right. Continue on 19th Avenue North for approximately 3 miles until you reach Elm Street. Go straight or turn left and go down 1 block for parking.

From the east

Take I-94 west towards Fargo. Take Exit 349B for I-29 north and continue on I-29 for 4 miles. Take Exit 67 for 19th Avenue North and turn right. Continue on 19th Avenue North for approximately 3 miles until you reach Elm Street. Go straight or turn left and go down 1 block for parking.

From the north

Take I-29 South towards Fargo. Take Exit 67 for 19th Avenue North and turn left. Continue on 19th Avenue North for approximately 3 miles until you reach Elm Street. Go straight or turn left and go down 1 block for parking.

From the south

Take I-29 north towards Fargo. Take Exit 67 for 19th Avenue north and turn right. Continue on 19th Avenue North for approximately 3 miles until you reach Elm Street. Go straight or turn left and go down 1 block for parking.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Fargo VA Medical Center

2101 Elm Street North

Fargo, ND 58102-2417

Intersection: Elm Street North and 21st Avenue North

Coordinates: 46°54'21.93"N 96°46'30.14"W