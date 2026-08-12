Williston VA Clinic

Disabled American Veterans Transportation

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Click here to view North Dakota DAV & Veterans Affairs Van Routes and Schedules

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

North Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs Transportation

Click here to go to the North Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs Transportation page. This page includes detailed transportation information by counties, the Highly Rural Transportation Grant (HRTG), and DAV/VA van routes and schedules.

Beneficiary Travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits