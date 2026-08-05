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Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines at a Fargo VA Health Care System facility.

Care we provide at VA Fargo

Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:

  • Pick up new prescriptions in person
  • Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
  • Safely dispose of medicines

 

We have three (3) pharmacists stationed at Bismarck, Bemidji, and Minot. All of our CBOCs are covered by pharmacy by PACT care which includes medication management, but may include anticoagulation therapy, and other specialized follow-up as needed. 

Refill your prescriptions

Your VA health care benefits include prescription medicines and medical supplies prescribed by your VA health care team.

Be sure to order your refills at least 10 days before your supply runs out.

We mail most prescription refills through the U.S. Postal Service. For medicines that need to be kept refrigerated, or certain types of medical supplies, we may send your order through FedEx or UPS.

Online refills

With our VA Prescription Refill and Tracking tool, you can refill your VA prescriptions, track their delivery, and create lists to organize your medicines.

Phone refills (automated refill line)

1-

Mail refills

Mail back the refill request form that comes with your prescription to the provided address.

Note: Please don’t drop off the form at the pharmacy when you pick up your new prescription. We can’t process refill requests on the same day that new prescriptions are picked up.

Mail Out sign with "Refil Requests Allow 7-10 Days" text.

Pick up new prescriptions

You can pick up new prescription orders at our VA Fargo health care pharmacy.

We ask that you don't try to refill prescriptions in person, so our pharmacists can focus on providing care to Veterans with urgent needs and new prescriptions. Refills are only available online, by phone or mail.

Fargo VA Medical Center

Outpatient Pharmacy
Building 1
First floor
Map of Fargo campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. CT

Contact us with questions about your prescriptions

Group of healthcare workers smiling in a pharmacy.
VA logo: white "VA" text on a blue background.

Pharmacy Outpatient Line 1

0800-1600 (CST) Monday through Friday

VA Fargo health care

Phone:

VA logo in white on a blue background.

Pharmacy Outpatient Line 2

0800-1600 (CST) Monday through Friday

VA Fargo health care

Phone:

Pharmacy support

Phone: 855-560-1718
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT

Safely dispose of your medicine

Drop off your expired or unwanted medicine at a MedSafe box. Disposing of your medicines safely can help protect other people as well as the environment.

You can find the large blue MedSafe boxes at:

  • Fargo VA Medical Center campus, Building 1, First floor
Sign for Medication Disposal with instructions and a pill symbol.
Two medsafe kiosks and an ATM next to a hearing aid box.

Related information

  • Find out how to change your address and other information in your VA.gov profile. This will update your information across several VA benefits and services.

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