Care we provide at VA Fargo

Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:

Pick up new prescriptions in person

Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail

Safely dispose of medicines

We have three (3) pharmacists stationed at Bismarck, Bemidji, and Minot. All of our CBOCs are covered by pharmacy by PACT care which includes medication management, but may include anticoagulation therapy, and other specialized follow-up as needed.

Refill your prescriptions

Your VA health care benefits include prescription medicines and medical supplies prescribed by your VA health care team.

Be sure to order your refills at least 10 days before your supply runs out.

We mail most prescription refills through the U.S. Postal Service. For medicines that need to be kept refrigerated, or certain types of medical supplies, we may send your order through FedEx or UPS.

Online refills

With our VA Prescription Refill and Tracking tool, you can refill your VA prescriptions, track their delivery, and create lists to organize your medicines.