Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines at a Fargo VA Health Care System facility.
Care we provide at VA Fargo
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
We have three (3) pharmacists stationed at Bismarck, Bemidji, and Minot. All of our CBOCs are covered by pharmacy by PACT care which includes medication management, but may include anticoagulation therapy, and other specialized follow-up as needed.
Refill your prescriptions
Your VA health care benefits include prescription medicines and medical supplies prescribed by your VA health care team.
Be sure to order your refills at least 10 days before your supply runs out.
We mail most prescription refills through the U.S. Postal Service. For medicines that need to be kept refrigerated, or certain types of medical supplies, we may send your order through FedEx or UPS.
Online refills
With our VA Prescription Refill and Tracking tool, you can refill your VA prescriptions, track their delivery, and create lists to organize your medicines.
Phone refills (automated refill line)
1-
Mail refills
Mail back the refill request form that comes with your prescription to the provided address.
Note: Please don’t drop off the form at the pharmacy when you pick up your new prescription. We can’t process refill requests on the same day that new prescriptions are picked up.
Pick up new prescriptions
You can pick up new prescription orders at our VA Fargo health care pharmacy.
We ask that you don't try to refill prescriptions in person, so our pharmacists can focus on providing care to Veterans with urgent needs and new prescriptions. Refills are only available online, by phone or mail.
Fargo VA Medical Center
Outpatient Pharmacy
Building 1
First floor
Map of Fargo campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. CT
Contact us with questions about your prescriptions
Pharmacy Outpatient Line 1
0800-1600 (CST) Monday through Friday
VA Fargo health care
Phone:
Pharmacy Outpatient Line 2
0800-1600 (CST) Monday through Friday
VA Fargo health care
Phone:
Pharmacy support
Phone: 855-560-1718
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT
Safely dispose of your medicine
Drop off your expired or unwanted medicine at a MedSafe box. Disposing of your medicines safely can help protect other people as well as the environment.
You can find the large blue MedSafe boxes at:
- Fargo VA Medical Center campus, Building 1, First floor