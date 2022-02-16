Medical Foster Homes at Fargo VA Health Care System

When living at home becomes difficult, most people would rather remain in a home-like setting than move to a nursing home. In moments like this, the VA Medical Foster Home Program is here to help. A VA Medical Foster Home provides an alternative to nursing home placement. It provides an alternative to a Veteran who may be chronically or terminally ill with limited social support by offering a home and family setting for their long term care needs. The Veteran must have the financial resources to pay for the cost of care. Cost of care is determined based on the level of care. The Veteran will receive care and regular visits by the VA Home Based Primary Care Team: advanced registered nurse practitioner, nurse, social worker, dietician, psychologist, occupational therapist, and recreational therapist.

Medical Foster Homes Provide

Long term care option that encourages the highest level of independence

Furnished private room

24-hour care/supervision

Medication Management

Personal care (dressing, grooming, bathing, etc)

Meals, laundry, cleaning

Flexible daily routine

Personalized care

Transportation

A maximum of 3 veterans receiving care in the home

High levels of caregiver and Veteran satisfaction

Assistance with chronic medical conditions

Medical Foster Caregivers

Must pass annual inspection by the VA Inspection Team

Criminal background checks

Complete bi-annual training

Home must be owned or rented by the caregiver

Must be 21 years or older, financially stable, complete application process

Are flexible and have positive problem solving skills

Have experience with patient care

Are physically able to provide the needed care

Must have written backup plan if unable to provide care

Must work with the VA Home Based Primary Care team

Create a compassionate, family like environment

Medical Foster Home Videos

As an option for Veterans enrolled in the Home Based Primary Care program, some VA medical centers offer Medical Foster Home care in a traditional home setting. Since the homes are limited to no more than three residents, Veterans who qualify receive highly individualized, 24/7 long-term care. Veterans living in a Medical Foster Home may benefit from improved strength, decreased reliance on medications, and be happier.

VA's Medical Foster Home program offers long term care for many disabled and aging Veterans who prefer living in a home-like rather than institutional setting.

Most Veterans do not want to go in to an institution for their aging care, so VA has been working to expand the Medical Foster Home program, which allows caregivers to care for Veterans in their own home.

