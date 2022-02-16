Medical Foster Homes at Fargo VA Health Care System
When living at home becomes difficult, most people would rather remain in a home-like setting than move to a nursing home. In moments like this, the VA Medical Foster Home Program is here to help. A VA Medical Foster Home provides an alternative to nursing home placement. It provides an alternative to a Veteran who may be chronically or terminally ill with limited social support by offering a home and family setting for their long term care needs. The Veteran must have the financial resources to pay for the cost of care. Cost of care is determined based on the level of care. The Veteran will receive care and regular visits by the VA Home Based Primary Care Team: advanced registered nurse practitioner, nurse, social worker, dietician, psychologist, occupational therapist, and recreational therapist.
Medical Foster Homes Provide
- Long term care option that encourages the highest level of independence
- Furnished private room
- 24-hour care/supervision
- Medication Management
- Personal care (dressing, grooming, bathing, etc)
- Meals, laundry, cleaning
- Flexible daily routine
- Personalized care
- Transportation
- A maximum of 3 veterans receiving care in the home
- High levels of caregiver and Veteran satisfaction
- Assistance with chronic medical conditions
Medical Foster Caregivers
- Must pass annual inspection by the VA Inspection Team
- Criminal background checks
- Complete bi-annual training
- Home must be owned or rented by the caregiver
- Must be 21 years or older, financially stable, complete application process
- Are flexible and have positive problem solving skills
- Have experience with patient care
- Are physically able to provide the needed care
- Must have written backup plan if unable to provide care
- Must work with the VA Home Based Primary Care team
- Create a compassionate, family like environment
Medical Foster Home Videos
As an option for Veterans enrolled in the Home Based Primary Care program, some VA medical centers offer Medical Foster Home care in a traditional home setting. Since the homes are limited to no more than three residents, Veterans who qualify receive highly individualized, 24/7 long-term care. Veterans living in a Medical Foster Home may benefit from improved strength, decreased reliance on medications, and be happier.
VA's Medical Foster Home program offers long term care for many disabled and aging Veterans who prefer living in a home-like rather than institutional setting.
Most Veterans do not want to go in to an institution for their aging care, so VA has been working to expand the Medical Foster Home program, which allows caregivers to care for Veterans in their own home.
