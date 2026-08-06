Vaccines and Immunizations

Get Your Immunizations for this Season

Flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cause most hospitalizations from respiratory illness during fall and winter seasons.

Flu Vaccines are Not Yet Available, Please Check Back Later or See Below for Upcoming Flu Blitzes!

Please arrive for drive-thru blitz times during their scheduled times for safety. Routine vaccinations are also available during your regularly scheduled primary care appointments. Influenza (flu) vaccine will be the only vaccine available during drive-thrus.

Fargo VA Medical Center (2101 Elm St. N) Call 701-239-3700 Option 2

Fargo North Entrance vaccine clinic is not yet open, check back later.

Sept 17th, 22nd, 24th, and Oct 6th, 8th at 8am-3pm in the first-floor north entrance.

Sept 30th at 9 am-2pm via drive-thru – follow the signs, please do not arrive early for safety.

Tuesdays & Thursdays at 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the first-floor primary care department.

Continuous walk-in routine vaccine hours Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Primary Care (except on Federal Holidays).

**Drive-thru is weather permitting. If there is inclement weather, the clinic will be via walk-in.

Bemidji VA Clinic (1217 Anne St.) Call: 218-755-6360

1217 Anne St. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601

Sept 25th and Oct 2nd from 9am-12pm via drive-thru.

Oct 8th from 1pm-3pm via walk-in.

**Drive-thru is weather permitting. In case of inclement weather, the clinic will be moved inside via walk-in.

Bismarck VA Clinic (Gateway Mall, 2700 State St, Suite F) Call: 701-461-7332

2700 St. Street, Bismarck, ND 58503

Sept 30th from 9am-2pm via drive-thru.

Oct 8th and 29th from 9am-2pm via walk-in.

**Drive-thru is weather permitting. In case of inclement weather, the clinic will be moved inside via walk-in.

North Fargo Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC) (721 1 Ave N)

Call: 701-461-7332 721 1st Ave N. Fargo, ND 58102

Veterans established at this location may walk-in during normal business hours Monday-Friday (except Federal Holidays.

Devils Lake VA Clinic (1031 7th St. NE) Call: 701-662-5801

1031 7th St. NE, Devils Lake, ND 58301 (3rd Floor of CHI Hospital)

Sept 23rd and 30th at 10am-2pm via walk-in.

Dickinson VA Clinic (3275 West Ridge Drive, Suite P)

Call: 701-483-1850 must press "0" once connected

West Ridge Market Center, 3275 West Ridge Drive, Suite P, Dickinson, ND 58601

Oct 6th at 9am-1pm(MDT) and Oct 27th at 1pm-4pm(MDT)via walk-in.

Fergus Falls (1205 West Lincoln Ave S) Call: 218-739-1400

1205 West Lincoln Ave S, Fergus Falls, MN 56537

Sept 28th and Oct 5th at 1pm-3pm via walk-in.

Grafton VA Clinic (1319 11th St. W) Call: 701-352-4059

1319 West 11th St. Grafton, ND 58237

Sept 15th and 29th at 9am-12pm via walk-in.





Grand Forks VA Clinic (3221 32nd Ave. S, Suite 700) Call: 701-335-4380

3221 32nd Ave. S., Ste 700 Grand Forks, ND 58201

Sept 16th, 23rd and 30th at 9am-12pm via walk-in.

Jamestown VA Clinic (2430 20th St. SW) Call: 701-952-4787

2430 Street Southwest, Suite 8, Jamestown, ND 58401-620

Sept 29th at 9am-2pm via drive-thru.

Oct 21st at 9am-2pm via walk-in.

**Drive-thru is weather permitting. In case of inclement weather, the clinic will be moved inside via walk-in.

Minot VA Clinic (3400 South Broadway St.) Call: 701-418-2600

3400 South Broadway, Minot, ND 58701

Sept 24th and Oct 1st at 9am-1pm via drive-thru.

**Drive-thru is weather permitting. In case of inclement weather, the clinic will be moved inside via walk-in.

Williston VA Clinic (3210 27th Street West, Suite 210)

Call: 701-572-2470 press "0" once connected

Harvest Plaza, 3210 27th Street West, Suite 210, Williston, ND 58801

Oct 13th and 20th at 9am-2pm via walk-in

Prefer to Schedule a Visit?

You can call us at 1-855-846-8154 and select option 2 to schedule an appointment for your updated flu shot. Our staff will help you find a time that’s convenient for you. You may also call your local VA outpatient clinic to discuss vaccine options.