Vaccines and Immunizations
Flu Vaccines
The Fargo VA Health Care System will hold several free flu shot clinics in September and October for Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare.
For questions about eligibility, call 1-800-410-9723, extension 3428.
Veterans should bring their Veteran ID card and appropriate clothing such as a short-sleeve shirt to receive a flu vaccine. Veterans experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should present for their flu vaccine when it has been at least 5 days since the onset of symptoms. COVID-19 symptoms need to be improved, and at least 24 hours without fever greater than 100.0 F. If you have questions regarding COVID-19 and the flu vaccine, please contact your healthcare provider.
We have plenty of flu vaccine and have an efficient process to vaccinate everyone. We’ve seen an excellent response of Veterans arriving early and ready for vaccination. Unfortunately, this can create a longer line of people waiting to get vaccinated. So, if you're able, feel free to take your time when arriving to get your vaccination. It may save you some time!
Fargo Hospital
|Drive Through
|Dates
|September 20th
|Times
|0800-1500
|Drive Through
|Dates
|September 27th
|Times
|0800-1500
|Walk-In (1st Floor North Entrance)
|Dates
|October 6th
|Times
|0800-1500
|Walk-In (1st Floor North Entrance)
|Dates
|October 12th
|Times
|0800-1500
|Walk-In (1st Floor North Entrance)
|Dates
|October 18th
|Times
|0800-1500
|Walk-In (1st Floor Primary Care)
|Dates
|October 4th
|Times
|1500-1800
|Walk-In (1st Floor Primary Care)
|Dates
|October 13th
|Times
|1500-1800
Bemidji Clinic
|Drive Through
|Dates
|September 22nd
|Times
|0900-1400
|Drive Through
|Dates
|October 6th
|Times
|0900-1400
Bismarck Clinic
|Drive Through
|Dates
|September 26th
|Times
|0900-1400
|Drive Through
|Dates
|September 28th
|Times
|0900-1400
|Drive Through
|Dates
|October 13th
|Times
|0900-1400
Devils Lake Clinic
|Walk-In
|Dates
|September 26th
|Times
|0900-1300
|Walk-In
|Dates
|October 6th
|Times
|0900-1300
Dickinson Clinic
|Drive Through
|Dates
|September 20th
|Times
|0900-1300 (MDT)
|Drive Through
|Dates
|September 27th
|Times
|0900-1300 (MDT)
|Drive Through
|Dates
|October 4th
|Times
|0900-1300 (MDT)
Fergus Falls Clinic
|Drive Through
|Dates
|September 22nd
|Times
|0900-1400
|Drive Through
|Dates
|October 6th
|Times
|0900-1400
Grafton Clinic
|Walk-In
|Dates
|September 23rd
|Times
|1200-1500
|Walk-In
|Dates
|September 30th
|Times
|1200-1500
Grand Forks Clinic
|Drive Through
|Dates
|September 22nd
|Times
|0900-1300
|Drive Through
|Dates
|September 29th
|Times
|0900-1300
Jamestown Clinic
|Drive Through
|Dates
|September 23rd
|Times
|0900-1400
|Drive Through
|Dates
|September 27th
|Times
|0900-1400
|Drive Through
|Dates
|October 5th
|Times
|0900-1400
Minot Clinic
|Drive Through
|Dates
|September 23rd
|Times
|1000-1400
|Drive Through
|Dates
|September 27th
|Times
|1000-1400
|Drive Through
|Dates
|October 4th
|Times
|1000-1400
Williston Clinic
|Drive Through
|Dates
|September23rd
|Times
|0830-1300
|Drive Through
|Dates
|September 30th
|Times
|0830-1300
|Walk-In
|Dates
|October 5th
|Times
|1400-1600
|Walk-In
|Dates
|October 12th
|Times
|1400-1600