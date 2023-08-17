Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Vaccines and Immunizations

Vaccines and Immunizations

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Flu Vaccines

The Fargo VA Health Care System will hold several free flu shot clinics in September and October for Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare.

For questions about eligibility, call 1-800-410-9723, extension 3428.

 

Veterans should bring their Veteran ID card and appropriate clothing such as a short-sleeve shirt to receive a flu vaccine. Veterans experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should present for their flu vaccine when it has been at least 5 days since the onset of symptoms. COVID-19 symptoms need to be improved, and at least 24 hours without fever greater than 100.0 F. If you have questions regarding COVID-19 and the flu vaccine, please contact your healthcare provider.

 

We have plenty of flu vaccine and have an efficient process to vaccinate everyone. We’ve seen an excellent response of Veterans arriving early and ready for vaccination. Unfortunately, this can create a longer line of people waiting to get vaccinated. So, if you're able, feel free to take your time when arriving to get your vaccination. It may save you some time!

Fargo Hospital

Fargo Hospital Flu Blitz-- 2101 Elm St. N
Method Dates Times
Method Drive Through Dates September 20th Times 0800-1500
Method Drive Through Dates September 27th Times 0800-1500
Method Walk-In (1st Floor North Entrance) Dates October 6th Times 0800-1500
Method Walk-In (1st Floor North Entrance) Dates October 12th Times 0800-1500
Method Walk-In (1st Floor North Entrance) Dates October 18th Times 0800-1500
Method Walk-In (1st Floor Primary Care) Dates October 4th Times 1500-1800
Method Walk-In (1st Floor Primary Care) Dates October 13th Times 1500-1800

Bemidji Clinic

Bemidji Clinic Flu Blitz - 1217 Anne St.
Method Dates Times
Method Drive Through Dates September 22nd Times 0900-1400
Method Drive Through Dates October 6th Times 0900-1400

Bismarck Clinic

Bismarck Clinic Flu Blitz - 2700 State St, Suite F (Gateway Mall)
Method Dates Times
Method Drive Through Dates September 26th Times 0900-1400
Method Drive Through Dates September 28th Times 0900-1400
Method Drive Through Dates October 13th Times 0900-1400

Devils Lake Clinic

Devils Lake Flu Blitz - 1031 7th St. NE
Method Dates Times
Method Walk-In Dates September 26th Times 0900-1300
Method Walk-In Dates October 6th Times 0900-1300

Dickinson Clinic

Dickinson Clinic Flu Blitz - 766 Elks Dr. Suite 6/H
Method Dates Times
Method Drive Through Dates September 20th Times 0900-1300 (MDT)
Method Drive Through Dates September 27th Times 0900-1300 (MDT)
Method Drive Through Dates October 4th Times 0900-1300 (MDT)

Fergus Falls Clinic

Fergus Falls Flu Blitz - 1839 North Park St.
Method Dates Times
Method Drive Through Dates September 22nd Times 0900-1400
Method Drive Through Dates October 6th Times 0900-1400

Grafton Clinic

Grafton Clinic Flu Blitz - 1319 11th St. W
Method Dates Times
Method Walk-In Dates September 23rd Times 1200-1500
Method Walk-In Dates September 30th Times 1200-1500

Grand Forks Clinic

Grand Forks Flu Blitz - 3221 32nd Ave. S, Suite 700
Method Dates Times
Method Drive Through Dates September 22nd Times 0900-1300
Method Drive Through Dates September 29th Times 0900-1300

Jamestown Clinic

Jamestown Clinic Flu Blitz - 2430 20th St. SW
Method Dates Times
Method Drive Through Dates September 23rd Times 0900-1400
Method Drive Through Dates September 27th Times 0900-1400
Method Drive Through Dates October 5th Times 0900-1400

Minot Clinic

Minot Clinic Flu Blitz - 3400 South Broadway St.
Method Dates Times
Method Drive Through Dates September 23rd Times 1000-1400
Method Drive Through Dates September 27th Times 1000-1400
Method Drive Through Dates October 4th Times 1000-1400

Williston Clinic

Williston Clinic Flu Blitz - 1542 16th St. W, Suite 300
Method Dates Times
Method Drive Through Dates September23rd Times 0830-1300
Method Drive Through Dates September 30th Times 0830-1300
Method Walk-In Dates October 5th Times 1400-1600
Method Walk-In Dates October 12th Times 1400-1600

COVID-19 Vaccines

Last updated: