Vaccines and Immunizations

The Fargo VA Health Care System will hold several free flu shot clinics in September and October for Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare.



For questions about eligibility, call 1-800-410-9723, extension 3428.

Veterans should bring their Veteran ID card and appropriate clothing such as a short-sleeve shirt to receive a flu vaccine. Veterans experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should present for their flu vaccine when it has been at least 5 days since the onset of symptoms. COVID-19 symptoms need to be improved, and at least 24 hours without fever greater than 100.0 F. If you have questions regarding COVID-19 and the flu vaccine, please contact your healthcare provider.

We have plenty of flu vaccine and have an efficient process to vaccinate everyone. We’ve seen an excellent response of Veterans arriving early and ready for vaccination. Unfortunately, this can create a longer line of people waiting to get vaccinated. So, if you're able, feel free to take your time when arriving to get your vaccination. It may save you some time!