Vaccines and Immunizations
Staying up to date with immunizations helps protect you from severe respiratory illness. Flu, COVID-19, and RSV infections have caused over 800,000 hospitalizations nationwide. Vaccination helps reduce the risk of serious illness and death. While you may still get sick if you are vaccinated, you are less likely to be hospitalized or die from these respiratory illnesses.
Get Your Immunizations for this Season
Flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cause most hospitalizations from respiratory illness during fall and winter seasons.
Flu Vaccines are Not Yet Available, Please Check Back Later or See Below for Upcoming Flu Blitzes!
Please arrive for drive-thru blitz times during their scheduled times for safety. Routine vaccinations are also available during your regularly scheduled primary care appointments. Influenza (flu) vaccine will be the only vaccine available during drive-thrus.
Fargo VA Medical Center (2101 Elm St. N) Call 701-239-3700 Option 2
Fargo North Entrance vaccine clinic is not yet open, check back later.
- Sept 17th, 22nd, 24th, and Oct 6th, 8th at 8am-3pm in the first-floor north entrance.
- Sept 30th at 9 am-2pm via drive-thru – follow the signs, please do not arrive early for safety.
- Tuesdays & Thursdays at 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the first-floor primary care department.
- Continuous walk-in routine vaccine hours Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Primary Care (except on Federal Holidays).
**Drive-thru is weather permitting. If there is inclement weather, the clinic will be via walk-in.
Bemidji VA Clinic (1217 Anne St.) Call: 218-755-6360
1217 Anne St. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601
- Sept 25th and Oct 2nd from 9am-12pm via drive-thru.
- Oct 8th from 1pm-3pm via walk-in.
**Drive-thru is weather permitting. In case of inclement weather, the clinic will be moved inside via walk-in.
Bismarck VA Clinic (Gateway Mall, 2700 State St, Suite F) Call: 701-461-7332
2700 St. Street, Bismarck, ND 58503
- Sept 30th from 9am-2pm via drive-thru.
- Oct 8th and 29th from 9am-2pm via walk-in.
**Drive-thru is weather permitting. In case of inclement weather, the clinic will be moved inside via walk-in.
North Fargo Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC) (721 1 Ave N)
Call: 701-461-7332 721 1st Ave N. Fargo, ND 58102
- Veterans established at this location may walk-in during normal business hours Monday-Friday (except Federal Holidays.
Devils Lake VA Clinic (1031 7th St. NE) Call: 701-662-5801
1031 7th St. NE, Devils Lake, ND 58301 (3rd Floor of CHI Hospital)
- Sept 23rd and 30th at 10am-2pm via walk-in.
Dickinson VA Clinic (3275 West Ridge Drive, Suite P)
Call: 701-483-1850 must press "0" once connected
West Ridge Market Center, 3275 West Ridge Drive, Suite P, Dickinson, ND 58601
- Oct 6th at 9am-1pm(MDT) and Oct 27th at 1pm-4pm(MDT)via walk-in.
Fergus Falls (1205 West Lincoln Ave S) Call: 218-739-1400
1205 West Lincoln Ave S, Fergus Falls, MN 56537
- Sept 28th and Oct 5th at 1pm-3pm via walk-in.
Grafton VA Clinic (1319 11th St. W) Call: 701-352-4059
1319 West 11th St. Grafton, ND 58237
- Sept 15th and 29th at 9am-12pm via walk-in.
Grand Forks VA Clinic (3221 32nd Ave. S, Suite 700) Call: 701-335-4380
3221 32nd Ave. S., Ste 700 Grand Forks, ND 58201
- Sept 16th, 23rd and 30th at 9am-12pm via walk-in.
Jamestown VA Clinic (2430 20th St. SW) Call: 701-952-4787
2430 Street Southwest, Suite 8, Jamestown, ND 58401-620
- Sept 29th at 9am-2pm via drive-thru.
- Oct 21st at 9am-2pm via walk-in.
**Drive-thru is weather permitting. In case of inclement weather, the clinic will be moved inside via walk-in.
Minot VA Clinic (3400 South Broadway St.) Call: 701-418-2600
3400 South Broadway, Minot, ND 58701
- Sept 24th and Oct 1st at 9am-1pm via drive-thru.
**Drive-thru is weather permitting. In case of inclement weather, the clinic will be moved inside via walk-in.
Williston VA Clinic (3210 27th Street West, Suite 210)
Call: 701-572-2470 press "0" once connected
Harvest Plaza, 3210 27th Street West, Suite 210, Williston, ND 58801
- Oct 13th and 20th at 9am-2pm via walk-in
Prefer to Schedule a Visit?
You can call us at 1-855-846-8154 and select option 2 to schedule an appointment for your updated flu shot. Our staff will help you find a time that’s convenient for you. You may also call your local VA outpatient clinic to discuss vaccine options.
Where Else Can I Get Vaccinated?
- Veterans enrolled in VA Healthcare can go to a nearest VA hospital or clinic. Call ahead or send your provider a secure message on https://www.va.gov/health-care/manage-health/ to make sure the vaccine you want is available. All vaccines listed on this site are available at the Fargo VAMC location. Vaccines are also available during your scheduled clinic appointments Monday – Friday.
- Flu& COVID-19 and other adult VA approved vaccines are available free of charge to Veterans enrolled in VA Healthcare Services.
- For questions about eligibility, call 1-800-410-9723 extension 3428
- To get a no-cost vaccine at a pharmacy near you, the provider or pharmacy must be part of VA’s community care network. If you receive a vaccine from a non-network provider, you may be liable for the cost of the vaccine. You are eligible to receive a no-cost flu, COVID-19 vaccine at an in-network retail pharmacy or urgent care location if:
- You are enrolled in the VA Healthcare system, AND,
- You received care from a VA provider or an in-network community care provider within the past 24 months.
- Veterans with an existing approved community care referral are authorized to receive other adult VA approved vaccines at an in-network retail pharmacy, but a prescription is required for these immunizations (not flu or COVID-19 vaccines). These vaccines include:
- Tdap
- Zoster (Shingrix)
- Pneumococcal Pneumonia (Prevnar 20)
- RSV
- You can search for an in-network pharmacy by going to Find VA Locations | Veterans Affairs. Bring this billing card with you when you go: OCC-Billing-Information-Card.pdf (va.gov). Or learn more here: https://www.va.gov/resources/getting-vaccines-at-va-or-in-network-community-facilities/
Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccines
RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. However, infants and adults (over 50) are more likely to develop severe RSV. This can lead to hospitalization. If you are a Veteran who is 50 years and older, talk with your health care provider about whether RSV vaccination is right for you, especially if you have an underlying medical condition that may put you at higher risk for severe RSV infection.
Pneumococcal (Pneumonia) Vaccine
Pneumococcal vaccines for adults are recommended for the following people, or as directed by your health care provider:
- Adults ages 19 to 49 with a chronic medical condition, have conditions that compromise their immune system, have a cerebrospinal fluid leak or cochlear implants or who smoke cigarettes.
- Adults age 50 and older. If you have never had a pneumococcal vaccine, don’t know if you have had a vaccine, or aren’t sure you’ve completed the recommended vaccine series.
- Learn more here https://www.veteranshealthlibrary.va.gov/142,40857_VA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Do you have Questions about the COVID-19 vaccination? Click this link to CDC information on how to Stay Up to Date with Your COVID-19 Vaccines.
COVID-19 Vaccine Updates
The federal COVID-19 public health emergency ended on May 11, 2023. This means that only Veterans enrolled in VA health care are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA. The Fargo VA is currently offering the 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccine to the highest risk veterans, such as those Veterans who are 65 years of age and older and Veterans with certain underlying medical conditions will qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine. To see a full list of underlying medical conditions please visit Underlying Conditions and the Higher Risk for Severe COVID-19. Please contact your Primary Care Provider for more information to see if you qualify to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Fargo VA will offer 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccines to all eligible veterans during regularly scheduled Primary Care appointments and at the North Entrance walk-in vaccine clinic (Fargo location only). Please contact your local VA clinics for more information and to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine.
Get the latest COVID-19 Vaccine Information at the VA
We offer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible Veterans at no cost. Find out how to get your COVID-19 vaccine at VA. And get the latest VA vaccine updates and answers to common questions.
Read this page to learn more about how COVID-19 vaccines protect you and how we know they’re safe. And get more information about COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy and breastfeeding.
Find out how to get a copy of your VA COVID-19 vaccine records through the My HealtheVet website or on your mobile device. You can also use your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccination card—or a photo of the card—as proof of vaccination.