Dr. Breton M. Weintraub is the Director of the Fargo VA Health Care System. Before assuming the role of Director, Dr. Weintraub was the Chief of Staff for the Fargo VA Health Care System.

Dr. Weintraub joined VA in 2002, assuming ever-increasing leadership responsibilities as the Chief of Primary Care in 2005 at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, WI, and as the Associate Chief of Staff for Primary Care and Specialty Medicine at the Fargo VA Health Care System in 2012. Dr. Weintraub completed his medical degree at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in 1991 and completed an Internal Medicine residency at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in 1994. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, and a member of AOA.