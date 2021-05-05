Rodney Gellner

He obtained his nursing degree from Jamestown College, Jamestown, ND, and his Master’s Degree in Health and Human Services Administration from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, Rochester, MN. Mr. Gellner has more than 15 years of clinical experience, most recently serving as the Fargo VA HCS’s Associate Chief Nurse for the Extended Care and Rehabilitation Service Line. Mr. Gellner has worked at the Fargo VA since 2003.