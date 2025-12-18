Stuard Eidenschink

Before assuming his current role, Mr. Eidenschink most recently served as the Chief of Supply Chain Management for the Fargo VA Health Care System. Mr. Eidenschink has a long history of public service, including 20 years on active duty in the US Air Force before transitioning to the Fargo VA Health Care System in 2006. He has held a variety of key leadership positions within the Fargo VA Health Care System, the Department of Justice, and throughout his military career. Mr. Eidenschink received a Masters degree in Management and Business from the University of Mary in 2004 and received a Bachelors degree in Human Resources from Park University in 2002.