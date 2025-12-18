Stuard Eidenschink
Stu Eidenschink is the Associate Director for Operations and Resources for the Fargo VA Health Care System.
Before assuming his current role, Mr. Eidenschink most recently served as the Chief of Supply Chain Management for the Fargo VA Health Care System. Mr. Eidenschink has a long history of public service, including 20 years on active duty in the US Air Force before transitioning to the Fargo VA Health Care System in 2006. He has held a variety of key leadership positions within the Fargo VA Health Care System, the Department of Justice, and throughout his military career. Mr. Eidenschink received a Masters degree in Management and Business from the University of Mary in 2004 and received a Bachelors degree in Human Resources from Park University in 2002.