About Fargo & Fargo Veteran Health Care System:

The Fargo VA is in Fargo, North Dakota, and is situated on the Red River of the North which divides North Dakota and Minnesota. The Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo metro is a growing community that is home to approximately 250,000 people.

The Fargo VA is part of the VISN 23 Healthcare Network. The facility is a Joint Commission accredited hospital providing services across acute care, in the Community Living Center, Primary Care and Specialty Medicine Clinics, 10 Community Based Outpatient Clinics, and one Community Resource Referral Center. Our staff provide health care to more than 34,000 Veterans living in North Dakota and portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast South Dakota. This program offers the resident opportunities to extensively practice in both ambulatory and acute care settings. The program is provides opportunity to develop knowledge, skills, and philosophy of pharmacy practice.