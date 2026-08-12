Volunteer or Donate

Volunteer

VA has many programs that you can volunteer your time with such as becoming a Volunteer Transportation Network Driver, greeting Veterans at the main entrance as a Red Coat Ambassador, or becoming part of the Compassionate Contact Corps by contacting socially isolated Veterans through phone calls. Your time commitment is up to you.

Volunteer opportunities are available for adults over the age of 18 and students who are at least 14 years old (summer youth program). Volunteers fill a number of vital roles to improve the overall health care experience for our nation’s Veterans.

Visit our VolunteerMatch.org page to view open volunteer opportunities within the Fargo VA Health Care System.

Contact one of the CDCE Specialists by calling ext. 3395. Specialists can answer any potential volunteer questions and share new positions that may be approved in the future.

In order to qualify as a VA HCS volunteer, all applicants must complete a background check, tuberculosis test. These extra precautions help to ensure the safety or our Veterans, staff, and fellow volunteers.

During the onboarding process, volunteers will receive position-specific orientation and training to equip them with the skills they’ll need to be successful in their role. Each volunteer is asked to agree to a minimum 50-hour lifetime volunteering commitment before onboarding is complete.