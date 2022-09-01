Locations

Main location

Fargo Vet Center Address 5622 34th Ave S Fargo, ND 58104 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 701-237-0942 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Fargo Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Fargo Vet Center - Fergus Falls, MN Located at South Court Building, Ottertail County VSO Office 505 South Court Street Suite 2 Fergus Falls, MN 56537 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 701-237-0942 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Fargo Vet Center - Jamestown, ND Located at All Vets Club 116 1st Street East Jamestown, ND 58401 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 701-237-0942 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Fargo Vet Center - Park Rapids, MN Located at Hubbard County Veteran Service Office 201 Fair Avenue Park Rapids, MN 56470 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 701-237-0942 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Fargo Vet Center - Perham, MN Located at Itow Veteran's Museum 805 West Main Street Perham, MN 56573 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 701-237-0942 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Grand Forks Vet Center Outstation Address 3001 32nd Ave Suite 6 Grand Forks, ND 58201 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 701-620-1448 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Fargo Mobile Vet Center Phone 701-237-0942

Vet Centers in other areas

