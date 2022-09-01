Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Fargo Vet Center

Address

5622 34th Ave S
Fargo, ND 58104

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Fargo Vet Center front

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Fargo Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Fargo Vet Center - Fergus Falls, MN

Located at

South Court Building, Ottertail County VSO Office
505 South Court Street
Suite 2
Fergus Falls, MN 56537

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

South Court Building, Fergus Falls, MN

Fargo Vet Center - Jamestown, ND

Located at

All Vets Club
116 1st Street East
Jamestown, ND 58401

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Jamestown CAP

Fargo Vet Center - Park Rapids, MN

Located at

Hubbard County Veteran Service Office
201 Fair Avenue
Park Rapids, MN 56470

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Park Rapids (MN) CAP

Fargo Vet Center - Perham, MN

Located at

Itow Veteran's Museum
805 West Main Street
Perham, MN 56573

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Itow (In their own words) Veteran's Museum, Perham, MN

Grand Forks Vet Center Outstation

Address

3001 32nd Ave
Suite 6
Grand Forks, ND 58201

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Grand Forks Outstation

Fargo Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Fargo Mobile Vet Center

