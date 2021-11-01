Locations

If you can’t make it to our Farmington Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Hopi Outstation Address P.O. Box 929 1 Main Street Hotevilla, AZ 86030 Directions on Google Maps Phone 928-734-5166

Navajo Outstation Address 1616 NM-264 Gallup, NM 87305 Directions on Google Maps Phone 505-327-9684

