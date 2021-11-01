 Skip to Content

Locations

Main location

Farmington Vet Center

Address

4251 East Main Street
Suite A
Farmington, NM 87402

Phone

Outside of Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Farmington Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Hopi Outstation

Address

P.O. Box 929
1 Main Street
Hotevilla, AZ 86030

Phone

Navajo Outstation

Address

1616 NM-264
Gallup, NM 87305

Phone

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.