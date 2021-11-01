 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Locations

Main location

Fayetteville, AR Vet Center

Address

1905 E. Mission Blvd.
Suite 2
Fayetteville, AR 72703

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Fayetteville Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Fayetteville, AR Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Little Rock Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Little Rock MVC

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.