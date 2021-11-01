Locations

Main location

Fayetteville, AR Vet Center Address 1905 E. Mission Blvd. Suite 2 Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions on Google Maps Phone 479-582-7152 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Fayetteville, AR Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Little Rock Mobile Vet Center Phone 501-918-1800

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.