About the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks

The VA Fayetteville Arkansas Healthcare System, also known as Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks, provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 8 locations in northwest Arkansas, southwest Missouri and eastern Oklahoma. Facilities include our Fayetteville VA Medical Center and 7 community-based outpatient clinics in Fort Smith, Harrison, and Ozark, Arkansas; Branson, Springfield, and Joplin, Missouri; and Jay, Oklahoma. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Fayetteville health services page.

The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the South Central VA Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 16 (VISN 16), which includes medical centers and clinics in Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, southeast Texas, and northwest Florida.

Learn more about VISN 16

Teaching and learning

Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks has enhanced strategic partnerships with several entities including the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Northwest, Mercy Health of Northwest Arkansas, Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, and Freeman Health System of Joplin, Missouri in relation to the Internal Medicine Residency Programs.

The partnerships do not stop there, as Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks has worked hard to partner with local medical providers in the catchment area, the congressional delegation, and local officials to improve care and access for Veterans. To improve the Veteran experience, Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks has included Veterans in many committees and workgroups, up to the Executive Leadership Board. This feedback is valuable so that leadership sees the issues from the Veteran perspective, and can take appropriate actions. Psychological Safety and Servant Leadership training opportunities are ongoing.

Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is a member of the Northwest Arkansas Council Healthcare Steering Committee, a partnership with local hospitals and businesses to make northwest Arkansas a healthcare destination and to spread Whole Health principles throughout the region.

Fast facts

The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks has been providing high-quality care for our nation’s Veterans since 1934.

We serve Veterans living in and visiting 23 counties in northwest Arkansas, southwest Missouri and eastern Oklahoma.

Services include primary care, mental health care, specialty care, women's clinic, pharmacy, social work, surgery, and nutrition services.

Accreditations and achievements

