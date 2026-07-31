About us
At the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans and their families every day.
About the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
The VA Fayetteville Arkansas Healthcare System, also known as Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks, provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.
Health care and services
We provide you with health care services at 8 locations in northwest Arkansas, southwest Missouri and eastern Oklahoma. Facilities include our Fayetteville VA Medical Center and 7 community-based outpatient clinics in Fort Smith, Harrison, and Ozark, Arkansas; Branson, Springfield, and Joplin, Missouri; and Jay, Oklahoma. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Fayetteville health services page.
The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the South Central VA Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 16 (VISN 16), which includes medical centers and clinics in Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, southeast Texas, and northwest Florida.
Teaching and learning
Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks has enhanced strategic partnerships with several entities including the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Internal Medicine Residency Programs.
The partnerships do not stop there, as Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks has worked hard to partner with local medical providers in the catchment area, the congressional delegation, and local officials to improve care and access for Veterans. To improve the Veteran experience, Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks has included Veterans in many committees and workgroups, up to the Executive Leadership Board. This feedback is valuable so that leadership sees the issues from the Veteran perspective, and can take appropriate actions. Psychological Safety and Servant Leadership training opportunities are ongoing.
Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is a member of the Northwest Arkansas Council Healthcare Steering Committee, a partnership with local hospitals and businesses to make northwest Arkansas a healthcare destination and to spread Whole Health principles throughout the region.
Fast facts
- The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks has been providing high-quality care for our nation’s Veterans since 1934.
- We serve Veterans living in and visiting 22 counties in northwest Arkansas, southwest Missouri and eastern Oklahoma.
- Services include primary care, mental health care, specialty care, women's clinic, pharmacy, social work, surgery, and nutrition services.
Accreditations and achievements
Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:
- The Joint Commission
- American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer
- Earned Triennial Joint Commission Survey (Hospital, Home Care and Behavioral Health) in FY23
- Received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in 2023 and 2024
- Earned TJC Pathology & Laboratory Medicine Service Accreditation Survey in FY23
- Won Gold Over-the-Top Award for the 2023 Combined Federal Campaign due to a 51% increase in pledge dollars
- Earned CARF accreditation in FY24
- Patient Trust Scores are over 90%, higher than national averages
- Gold Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care by Planetree International