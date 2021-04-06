Chaplain services

Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

Baptisms

Bereavement (grief and loss) care

Comfort and counseling

Communion

Funerals

Weddings

Worship services

A nondenominational chapel is located on the third floor of the hospital in room C352. Protestant worship services and Catholic Mass are held on a regular basis in the chapel.

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

Faster healing

Greater coping skills

Reduced pain

Better quality of life

Please contact the Chaplain Service at 479-443-4301, ext. 65122 for additional information or to speak with one of our Chaplains.

Interfaith Chapel

Fayetteville VA Medical Center

Building 1

Third floor

Room 352

Map of Fayetteville Arkansas campus

Hours: 24/7