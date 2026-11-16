Chaplain services

Mission Statement

Educating, Collaborating & Innovating transformative spiritual care by compassionately connecting the sacred, imparting hope and grace, through reconciliation that empowers purpose in living.

Vision Statement

“Transformed by the sacred.” VHSO Chaplain Service will be a recognized first-class continuum spiritual care program, that is integrated into all aspects of healthcare by spiritual and culturally competent chaplains.

Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains engage within the sacred space of Veterans and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, spiritual community clergy collaborations are provided. Our clinical Chaplains support and protect the Veterans 1st Amendment rights to the free exercise of religion, as well as, protection from religious influence. Chaplains provide services such as:

Baptisms

Bereavement (grief and loss) care

Comfort and counseling

Communion

Community Outreach

National Cemetery Graveside Services

Relationship Enhancement Workshops

Spiritual Awareness Groups

Weddings

Worship services

Chapel Service is held every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. in Room 352, Building 1. Chapel is broadcast for non-ambulatory patients.

Prayer & Praise

Meeting held every Wednesday from 7:00 a.m. - 7:30 a.m. in Room 301, Building 1.

For those with request(s), please reach out to Chaplain Service at vhafavchaplainservice@va.gov.

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

Faster healing

Greater coping skills

Reduced pain

Better quality of life

TeleChaplaincy

TeleChaplaincy is a VA Telehealth Program through which Veterans and their families can receive spiritual care via video consultations with a VA Chaplain through VA Video Connect. TeleChaplaincy was designed to make spiritual care available to a Veteran who is unable to commute to the Veteran Health Care System of the Ozarks due to a disability, the lack of transportation, or because the Veteran lives too far.

Learn more about TeleChaplaincy.

VA secure messaging

With VA secure messaging, you can communicate privately online with your VA health care team.

Ask non-urgent, non-emergency health-related questions

Give your health care team updates on your condition

Manage your VA health appointments

Clinical Pastoral Education

“Transformed by the process.” Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) is an educational experience for qualified candidates who learn through the action-reflection-action (ARA) process as they engage Veterans. (C) Clinical (P) Pastoral (E) Education is a “core requirement” for all VA chaplaincy work. CPE is a multi-faith professional education experience for spiritual and pastoral care providers in health care settings. It is the specialized clinical training, for clergy and chaplains to become Board-certified Chaplains, required by professional organizations.

To register for CPE visit The Institute for Clinical Pastoral Training.

Information on board certification can be found at the NAVAC: The National Association of Veterans Affairs Chaplains.

Learn more about VA Chaplain Service.

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT

Phone:

Crisis Ministry: Chaplains are available 24/7.