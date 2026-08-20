Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
Mailing address
Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
1100 North College Avenue
Fayetteville, AR 72703-1944
Main phone numbers
Local: 479-443-4301
Toll-free: 800-691-8387
To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711.
A – F
Audiology (Branson)
Audiology (Fayetteville)
Audiology (Joplin)
Audiology (Springfield)
Cardiology
Caregiver Support Program
COVID-19 Vaccines
Dental (Fayetteville)
Dental (Springfield)
G – M
Gastroenterology
N – Z
Patient Advocate (Fayetteville)
Patient Advocate (Branson and Springfield)
Patient Advocate (Fort Smith and Ozark)
Social Work
Surgery
Media and press
The Community and Public Relations office can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks.
Phone: 479-443-4301
Email: scott.whittington@va.gov
Email: april.eilers@va.gov
After hours call 479-443-4301 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
Fax:
Mail:
Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
Business Office
Release of Information
1100 North College Avenue
Fayetteville, AR 72703-1944
For questions about your request to Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
Phone: 479-443-4301, ext. 65052
Additional FOIA request information
See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at vhafavpublicaffairs@va.gov
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018