Coffee with the VA
- When
-
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. CST
- Cost
- Free
Join VHSO and The Schmieding Center for a free interactive virtual (Zoom) program for all Veterans, their caregivers, and family members! Representatives from VA Caregiver Support will be available along with a Veterans Service Officer to answer questions about benefits and eligibility. There will also be a presentation on Advance Directives and Advanced Care Planning.
To register, please contact The Schmieding Center at 479-751-3043 or VA Caregiver Support Program at 479-444-4065.