Get Fit Program

Prepare for your visit. Everyone entering our facilities is screened and visitors are limited. Face coverings are mandatory. For some needs, you may be able to get care at home by phone or video.

COVID-19 Vaccines: All Veterans, spouses, and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA by appointment or walk-in. Please call 1-800-691-8387 ext. 67979 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Visit our COVID-19 vaccine page

For the latest coronavirus information: Visit the CDC website

For VA-specific information: Read our coronavirus FAQs and public health response, or use our coronavirus chatbot.