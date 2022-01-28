Get Fit Program
VHSO Whole Health is partnering with the Arkansas Extension Get Fit program to present an online strength training program targeted to midlife and older Arkansans. This program is FREE to all VHSO Veterans. Based on the latest research, the program is designed to:
• Improve strength, balance and flexibility
• Reduce the risk of falls
• Help maintain independence
• Increase energy
• Help manage your weight
• Decrease pain
• Help you feel better!
Virtual Classes will be Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., February 8 – April 28.
Register by February 1, 2022 here.