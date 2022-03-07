Fort Smith CBOC Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
- When
-
Friday, Apr 1, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CST
- Where
-
- Cost
- Free
The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) will host their official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Fort Smith Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Fort Smith, AR on April 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. The public is invited to attend.
The ceremony is set to celebrate the opening of the new clinic. This new 34,000 square foot clinic will provide outpatient services more efficiently. There are more than 235 parking spaces and meets Green Glob Designation standards.
There will be several services offered to Veterans in this new location including Primary Care, Mental Health, Optometry with an optical shop, Women’s Health, and Veterans Benefits Administration. Ancillary services such as lab, CT, and radiology will also be provided.