 Skip to Content

Inaugural Caregiver Support and Veteran Community Partnership Virtual Resource Fair

Resource Fair

When
Friday, May 27, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. CT
Where

Fayetteville VA Medical Center

Cost
Free

Registration

This event will be held virtually, and a link will be emailed to you the day prior to the event.

Please register or RSVP to Andrea Predl, LCSW, at 479-444-4065 no later than May 26, 2022.

 

 

Please join us as we welcome our Community Partners and VA staff presenters. There will be several presentations and opportunities for questions regarding VA benefits, programs, eligibility, and community resources.

See all events

Last updated: