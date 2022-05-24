Inaugural Caregiver Support and Veteran Community Partnership Virtual Resource Fair
- When
-
Friday, May 27, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. CT
- Cost
- Free
Registration
This event will be held virtually, and a link will be emailed to you the day prior to the event.
Please register or RSVP to Andrea Predl, LCSW, at 479-444-4065 no later than May 26, 2022.
Please join us as we welcome our Community Partners and VA staff presenters. There will be several presentations and opportunities for questions regarding VA benefits, programs, eligibility, and community resources.