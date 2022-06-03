VA Cooking Class - Diabetic diet and low carb cooking
- When
-
Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. CT
- Where
-
401 W. Mountain Street
Fayetteville , AR
- Cost
- Free
Registration
Please contact Allison Wright, LCSW, at 479-313-3725 or allison.wright2@va.gov to register today!
The VHSO Whole Health program is sponsoring in-person cooking classes in partnership with the U of A Extension Program to provide education on food safety and healthy cooking on a budget. If you are a Veteran interested in learning more about healthy cooking, please join us!
These cooking classes are held at the Fayetteville Public Library.