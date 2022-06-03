 Skip to Content

VA Cooking Classes - Grilling, marinating, and food safety

When
Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. CT
Where

401 W. Mountain Street

Fayetteville , AR

Cost
Free

Registration

Please contact Allison Wright, LCSW, at 479-313-3725 or allison.wright2@va.gov to register today!

The VHSO Whole Health program is sponsoring in-person cooking classes in partnership with the U of A Extension Program to provide education on food safety and healthy cooking on a budget. If you are a Veteran interested in learning more about healthy cooking, please join us! 

These cooking classes are held at the Fayetteville Public Library.

See all events

Last updated: