Train to Run at Joplin CBOC

The goal of this group is to train to run/walk in the VHSO Veterans 5K Fun Run planned for October 2022 in Joplin, MO. The group is facilitated by Jennifer Webb, APRN, and meets twice a week from May to September 2022 for Veterans who receive their care at the Joplin CBOC.

No experience is required! If you are interested in participating please contact your provider. Your provider will submit a consult to join.

We look forward to having you join the group!