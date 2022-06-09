Caregiver Support Program & Suicide Prevention Annual Summit: Care for Caregivers and Veterans
- When
-
Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. CT
- Cost
- Free
This event will have educational presentations based on the latest research regarding Mental Health and suicidality from the community and VA. There will be a panel of experts ready to discuss and answer any questions related to this topic.
For more information and to register, please call the Caregiver Support Program at 479-444-4065.