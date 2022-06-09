S.A.V.E. Suicide Prevention Training for Caregivers
- When
-
Thursday, Sep 8, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. CT
- Cost
- Free
The S.A.V.E. Program is designed to help Caregivers build confidence in identifying signs of suicide and talking with your Veteran, family or friends about suicide with care and compassion. This course assists in learning how to look for Signs, Ask questions, Validate feelings, and Encourage & expedite clinical interventions. Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks Suicide Prevention Program partners with the Caregiver Support Program to provide this valuable training for Caregivers of Veterans.
For more information or to register, please contact the Caregiver Support Program at 479-444-4065.