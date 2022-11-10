Veterans and Family Advisory Council
When:
Mon. Nov 28, 2022, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
Fayetteville Vet Center
1905 E. Mission Blvd.,
Suite 2
Fayetteville , AR
Cost:
Free
Veterans and family advisory Council meets at 1300 on the fourth Monday each month at the Fayetteville Vet Center located at 1905 E. Mission Blvd., Suite 2 Fayetteville, AR 72703.
POC: 479-582-7152
Mon. Nov 28, 2022, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Mon. Dec 26, 2022, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Mon. Jan 23, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Mon. Feb 27, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Mon. Mar 27, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Mon. Apr 24, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Mon. May 22, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Mon. Jun 26, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Mon. Jul 24, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Mon. Aug 28, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Mon. Sep 25, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Mon. Oct 23, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Mon. Nov 27, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar