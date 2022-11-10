 Skip to Content
Veterans and Family Advisory Council

When:

Mon. Nov 28, 2022, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

Fayetteville Vet Center

1905 E. Mission Blvd.,

Suite 2

Fayetteville , AR

Cost:

Free

Veterans and family advisory Council meets at 1300 on the fourth Monday each month at the Fayetteville Vet Center located at 1905 E. Mission Blvd., Suite 2 Fayetteville, AR 72703.

POC: 479-582-7152

