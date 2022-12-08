PACT Act Town Hall

Do you have questions about the new health care or compensation benefits you may be entitled to? We have the answers! A new law called the PACT Act just expanded VA health care and benefits for millions of Veterans and their survivors.

If you or your loved one served during the Vietnam War, Gulf War era, or post 9/11, your VA eligibility may have increased. All Veterans and their families are invited to learn more about what VA offers and how to access these earned resources. If you know other Veterans or survivors who may be eligible, please share with them!

Join us for our PACT Act Town Hall on December 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. by using the link or phone number below or the QR code on the photo. We’ll talk about the PACT Act and answer your questions! You can also contact VA at 1-800-MyVA411 or visit us online at www.va.gov/PACT to learn more about the PACT Act. Don’t wait. Get what you earned and apply today.

