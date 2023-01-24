Maternity Whole Health
When:
Thu. Jan 26, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
All Pregnant Veteran is invited to attend this virtual class.
Class overview:
What is whole health
physical exercise and nutrition
visit emotional surroundings and relationships
how to show self-care and self-gratitude
visit spirit and soul resources and tools
To sign up contact:
Crystal Doffoney at 479-236-3876 or
Angie Wiggins at 479-380-9290
Thu. Jan 26, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Feb 2, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Feb 9, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Feb 16, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Feb 23, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar