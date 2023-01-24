Skip to Content
Maternity Whole Health

When:

Thu. Jan 26, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

All Pregnant Veteran is invited to attend this virtual class.  

Class overview:

What is whole health

physical exercise and nutrition

visit emotional surroundings and relationships

how to show self-care and self-gratitude

visit spirit and soul resources and tools

To sign up contact:

Crystal Doffoney at 479-236-3876 or

Angie Wiggins at 479-380-9290

Thu. Jan 26, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Feb 2, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Feb 9, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Feb 16, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Thu. Feb 23, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

