Harrison VA Clinic Veteran Appreciation Breakfast

Harrison CBOC staff will be hosting and serving all local Veterans by hosting a catered breakfast

When:

Wed. May 24, 2023, 8:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Where:

Harrison VA Clinic

Cost:

Free

Harrison CBOC staff will be hosting and serving all local Veterans by hosting a catered breakfast from The Ranch House Restaurant, locally owned and operated by Veterans.  Eligibility and enrollment staff from Fayetteville VA Medical Center able to assist with new patient enrollment and VHIC cards.

