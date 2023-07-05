PACT ACT Outreach Event

Engage with VA staff to obtain PACT ACT benefits and services Veterans and their survivors have rightfully earned.

When: Mon. Jul 17, 2023, 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm CT Where: Chaffee Crossing Media Center 7313 Terry St. Fort Smith, AR Cost: Free

Engage with VA staff to obtain PACT ACT benefits and services Veterans and their survivors have rightfully earned. The PACT Act is perhaps the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras.