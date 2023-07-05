PACT ACT Outreach Event

Calling All Veterans - come learn about and apply for toxic exposure benefits!

When: Sat. Jul 22, 2023, 9:30 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: St. Bernard Catholic Church Parish Hall 1 Saint Bernard Lane Bella Vista, AR Cost: Free Add to Calendar

If you can't make that event speak to a VA benefits specialist by calling 1-800-myVA411 (1-800-698-2411) or by calling the local VHSO PACT Act Team at 479-443-4301- ext 63603 or send an email to VHAFAVPACTACT Questions@va.gov