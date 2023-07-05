PACT ACT Outreach Event
When:
Sat. Jul 22, 2023, 9:30 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
St. Bernard Catholic Church Parish Hall
1 Saint Bernard Lane
Bella Vista, AR
Cost:
Free
Calling All Veterans - come learn about and apply for toxic exposure benefits! VA Staff will be at St. Bernard Catholic Church Parish Hall to talk to Veterans. If you can't make that event speak to a VA benefits specialist by calling 1-800-myVA411 (1-800-698-2411) or by calling the local VHSO PACT Act Team at 479-443-4301- ext 63603 or send an email to VHAFAVPACTACT Questions@va.gov