Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT ACT Outreach Event

The PACT Act includes new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures

When:

Mon. Jul 24, 2023, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm CT

Where:

DAV Post 8380

33450 S 620 Rd

Grove, OK

Cost:

Free

The PACT Act includes new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures.  Talk to VHSO Staff member during the DAV meeting or speak to a VA benefits specialist by calling 1-800-myVA411 (1-800-698-2411) or by calling the local VHSO PACT Act Team at 479-443-4301- ext 63603 or send an email to VHAFAVPACTACT Questions@va.gov

