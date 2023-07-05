PACT ACT Outreach Event

The PACT Act includes new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures

When: Mon. Jul 24, 2023, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm CT Where: DAV Post 8380 33450 S 620 Rd Grove, OK Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Talk to VHSO Staff member during the DAV meeting or speak to a VA benefits specialist by calling 1-800-myVA411 (1-800-698-2411) or by calling the local VHSO PACT Act Team at 479-443-4301- ext 63603 or send an email to VHAFAVPACTACT Questions@va.gov