Wheel Pottery Class for Visually Impaired Veterans
Paint, Heal, and Grow Summer Series of Art Classes 2023
When:
Thu. Aug 10, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
Northwest Arkansas Community Creative Center
505 W. Spring St
Fayetteville, AR
Cost:
Free
This 6-week class will take the visually impaired Veteran and their care-taker into the world of pottery and learn how to use the wheel. Class size is limited to 14, please sign up soon if you are interested. Please note that care-takers must attend with the Veteran and can participate in the class as well!
Please register through VHSO’s VIST Coordinator Lori Ruddick at (479) 444-5065 or you can email her at Lori.ruddick@va.gov.
Thu. Aug 10, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 17, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 24, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 31, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Sep 7, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Sep 14, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar