Wheel Pottery Class for Visually Impaired Veterans

Paint, Heal, and Grow Summer Series of Art Classes 2023

When:

Thu. Aug 10, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

Northwest Arkansas Community Creative Center

505 W. Spring St

Fayetteville, AR

Cost:

Free

This 6-week class will take the visually impaired Veteran and their care-taker into the world of pottery and learn how to use the wheel. Class size is limited to 14, please sign up soon if you are interested.  Please note that care-takers must attend with the Veteran and can participate in the class as well!

Please register through VHSO’s VIST Coordinator Lori Ruddick at (479) 444-5065 or you can email her at Lori.ruddick@va.gov.

 

 

 

 

 

Thu. Aug 10, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Thu. Aug 17, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Thu. Aug 24, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Thu. Aug 31, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Thu. Sep 7, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Thu. Sep 14, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

