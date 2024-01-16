Skip to Content

Hearts, Boots, and Heels in Harmony Ball

When:

Fri. Feb 9, 2024, 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm CT

Where:

Fayetteville VA Medical Center

Auditorium (Building 3)

1100 North College Avenue

Fayetteville, AR

Cost:

Free

VHSO is hosting a dance open to Veterans, families, VHA Staff, and community stakeholders to honor and celebrate healthy relationships along with bring awareness to Heart Health Awareness Month.  A formal to fun red and white dress attire .

  •  Professional Dancing Lessons   (2 Step and Line Dancing)
  • Photo Booth
  • Light refreshments
  • DJ - music
  • HEART Mascot
  • Education about healthy hearts and relationships

Bring your friends, and family members to share fun and positive experiences.  

