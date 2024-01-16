Hearts, Boots, and Heels in Harmony Ball
When:
Fri. Feb 9, 2024, 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm CT
Where:
Fayetteville VA Medical Center
Auditorium (Building 3)
1100 North College Avenue
Fayetteville, AR
Cost:
Free
VHSO is hosting a dance open to Veterans, families, VHA Staff, and community stakeholders to honor and celebrate healthy relationships along with bring awareness to Heart Health Awareness Month. A formal to fun red and white dress attire .
- Professional Dancing Lessons (2 Step and Line Dancing)
- Photo Booth
- Light refreshments
- DJ - music
- HEART Mascot
- Education about healthy hearts and relationships
Bring your friends, and family members to share fun and positive experiences.