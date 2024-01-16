Hearts, Boots, and Heels in Harmony Ball

VHSO is hosting a dance open to Veterans, families, VHA Staff, and community stakeholders to honor and celebrate healthy relationships along with bring awareness to Heart Health Awareness Month. A formal to fun red and white dress attire .

Professional Dancing Lessons (2 Step and Line Dancing)

Photo Booth

Light refreshments

DJ - music

HEART Mascot

Education about healthy hearts and relationships

Bring your friends, and family members to share fun and positive experiences.