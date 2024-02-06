Veteran Town Hall
Ask questions to VHSO Senior Leadership
When:
Thu. Feb 15, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Fayetteville VA Medical Center
Building 3, Auditorium
1100 North College Avenue
Fayetteville, AR
Cost:
Free
Please join us for VHSO Veteran Town Hall. This town hall is being held with the goal of ensuring Veterans, their families, an beneficiaries are provided with the most current information. During the event, VHSO Senior Leadership will be available for questions or concerns. Hope to see you there!