Veteran Town Hall

Ask questions to VHSO Senior Leadership

When:

Thu. Feb 15, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Fayetteville VA Medical Center

Building 3, Auditorium

1100 North College Avenue

Fayetteville, AR

Cost:

Free

Please join us for VHSO Veteran Town Hall.  This town hall is being held with the goal of ensuring Veterans, their families, an beneficiaries are provided with the most current information.  During the event,  VHSO Senior Leadership will be available for questions or concerns.  Hope to see you there!

Last updated: