VHSO 3rd Annual Health Summit will be held at the Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. This free event will have over 80 booths for Veterans, family members and caregivers. While enjoying the Botanical Gardens, learn what services the VA offers, talk with eligibility experts, and learn what our Veteran-centric community partners offer Veterans. Lunch will be provided as well as music and experiential activities. 75 bicycles will be given away (while supplies last), free haircuts, and more. Hope to see you there!