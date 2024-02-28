Skip to Content

Women Veterans Virtual Outreach Symposium

Online Women Veteran Virtual Outreach Symposium

When:

Thu. Mar 7, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

The Department of Veterans (VA) is excited to host the #WomenVeteran Virtual Outreach Symposium.  As we come together and celebrate the accomplishments of the women who have served our great nation, we encourage you to join us to:

 

  • Discover resources tailored for women Veterans.
  • Learn tips on #VABenefits access, disability claims and avoiding denials.
  • Understand the impact of the PACT Act on Veterans.

Save the date and spread the word as we aim to create a strong and supportive community for our #ServiceWomen and women Veterans.  VASymposium sessions are conducted live and offered at no charge to #Veterans#TransitioningServiceMembers and their families. 

LINK TO JOIN:
https://bit.ly/42wu37x 

WEBINAR NUMBER:
2761 830 4408|

WEBINAR PASSWORD:
W3ikxAeU$28 (93459238 from
phones and video systems)

JOIN BY PHONE:
+1-404-397-1596 USA Toll Number
1-833-558-0712 USA Toll-Free Number

ACCESS CODE:
2761 830 4408

