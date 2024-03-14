Caregiver CPR Training

Free CPR Training for caregivers

Call VHSO Caregiver Support Program to register 479.444.4065

This training is designed train for people with little or no medical training who take care of a Veteran.

This training is also empowers caregivers when their is a health crisis.

Completion of the course will result in CPR certification.

