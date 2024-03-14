Caregiver CPR Training
Free CPR Training for caregivers
When:
Fri. May 10, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
5700 Phoenix Place
Fort Smith, AR
Cost:
Free
Call VHSO Caregiver Support Program to register
479.444.4065
This training is designed train for people with little or no medical training who take care of a Veteran.
This training is also empowers caregivers when their is a health crisis.
Completion of the course will result in CPR certification.
Space is limited. Call VHSO Caregiver Support Program to register
