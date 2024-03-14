Skip to Content

Caregiver CPR Training

Free CPR Training for caregivers

When:

Fri. May 10, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

Fort Smith VA Clinic

5700 Phoenix Place

Fort Smith, AR

Cost:

Free

Call VHSO Caregiver Support Program to register

479.444.4065

This training is designed train for people with little or no medical training who take care of a Veteran.

This training is also empowers caregivers when their is a health crisis.

Completion of the course will result in CPR certification. 

Space is limited.  Call VHSO Caregiver Support Program to register

479.444.4065

