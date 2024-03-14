Caregiver CPR Training
Free CRP training for caregivers
When:
Fri. May 24, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
Gene Taylor Veterans' Outpatient Clinic
1850 West Republic Road
Springfield, MO
Cost:
Free
Call VHSO Caregiver Support Program to register.
479.444.4065
Training is designed for people with little or no medial training who take care of a Veteran.
Caregivers who complete this free training will receive a CPR certification.
Class size is limited and caregivers must register.
Call the Caregiver Support Program to register.
479.444.4065See more events