Caregiver CPR Training

Free CRP training for caregivers

When:

Fri. May 24, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

Gene Taylor Veterans' Outpatient Clinic

1850 West Republic Road

Springfield, MO

Cost:

Free

Call VHSO Caregiver Support Program to register.

479.444.4065

Training is designed for people with little or no medial training who take care of a Veteran.

Caregivers who complete this free training will receive a CPR certification.

Class size is limited and caregivers must register.

Call the Caregiver Support Program to register.

479.444.4065

