Coffee with the VA Get your VA questions answered When: Wed. Apr 10, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT Where: Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education 2422 N Thompson St Ste B Springdale, AR Get directions on Google Maps to Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education Cost: Free





This FREE interactive program is for all veterans, their spouses, and family members! Representatives from the VA and veteran services office will be available to answer your questions about programs, benefits, and eligibility. Join representatives from Whole Health, caregiver support, and the Schmieding Center to learn more about their services