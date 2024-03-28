Skip to Content

Coffee with the VA

Get your VA questions answered

When:

Wed. Apr 10, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Where:

Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education

2422 N Thompson St Ste B

Springdale, AR

Cost:

Free

This FREE interactive program is for all veterans, their spouses, and family members! Representatives from the VA and veteran services office will be available to answer your questions about programs, benefits, and eligibility. Join representatives from Whole Health, caregiver support, and the Schmieding Center to learn more about their services

