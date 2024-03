VHSO Remembers the victims of the Holocaust

When: Mon. May 13, 2024, 11:00 am – 11:30 pm CT Where: building 3, Auditorium 1100 North College Avenue Fayetteville, AR Get directions on Google Maps to Fayetteville VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Holocaust Remembrance and Education



Remembers the victims of the Holocaust, which resulted in the genocide of one third of the Jewish people, along with countless members of other minorities by Nazi Germany between 1933 and 1945.