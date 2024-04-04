National Healthcare Decision Day

Plan ahead - learn how to have a Health Care Directive

When: Tue. Apr 16, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm CT Where: Building 21 1100 North College Avenue Fayetteville, AR Get directions on Google Maps to Fayetteville VA Medical Center Cost: Free





National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD) exists to inspire, educate and empower the public and providers about the importance

of advance care planning. NHDD is an initiative to encourage patients to express their wishes regarding healthcare and for providers and facilities to respect those wishes, whatever they may be.

Social Work Services will have informational table and provide assistance with implementation of

health care directives as desired.