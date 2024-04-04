National Healthcare Decision Day
Plan ahead - learn how to have a Health Care Directive
When:
Tue. Apr 16, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
Building 21
1100 North College Avenue
Fayetteville, AR
Cost:
Free
National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD) exists to inspire, educate and empower the public and providers about the importance
of advance care planning. NHDD is an initiative to encourage patients to express their wishes regarding healthcare and for providers and facilities to respect those wishes, whatever they may be.
Social Work Services will have informational table and provide assistance with implementation of
health care directives as desired.