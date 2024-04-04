Skip to Content

Annual Sexual Assault Awareness Month Resource Fair

VHSO brings awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

When:

Thu. Apr 25, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Building 21 Lobby

1100 North College Avenue

Fayetteville, AR

Cost:

Free

April is Sexual Assault  Awareness month.  This event is to bring awareness and education to our Veterans, their families and community partners about the resources in the local area surrounding relationship violence and sexual assault.  VA has resources and services available to support healing.  The health care setting is vital to help empower, connect and heal.

