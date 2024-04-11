Volunteer Opportunities during National Volunteer Week

Become a volunteer today!

When: Mon. Apr 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT Repeats Where: Building 21 1100 North College Avenue Fayetteville, AR Get directions on Google Maps to Fayetteville VA Medical Center Cost: Free





April 15th is National Volunteer Week. As VHSO celebrates our Volunteers, Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) staff will have information available in Building 21 to recruit new volunteers. The DAV transportation department will also have information available for people interested in volunteering to become van drivers.