Volunteer Opportunities during National Volunteer Week

Become a volunteer today!

Mon. Apr 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Building 21

1100 North College Avenue

Fayetteville, AR

Free

April 15th is National Volunteer Week.  As VHSO celebrates our Volunteers, Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) staff will have information available in Building 21 to recruit new volunteers. The DAV transportation department will also have information available for people interested in volunteering to become van drivers.

Thu. Apr 18, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT

