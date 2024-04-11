Volunteer Opportunities during National Volunteer Week
Become a volunteer today!
When:
Mon. Apr 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Repeats
Where:
Building 21
1100 North College Avenue
Fayetteville, AR
Cost:
Free
April 15th is National Volunteer Week. As VHSO celebrates our Volunteers, Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) staff will have information available in Building 21 to recruit new volunteers. The DAV transportation department will also have information available for people interested in volunteering to become van drivers.
Thu. Apr 18, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT