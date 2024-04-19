MMIWG Red Sand Project 2024
The Red Sand Project Earthworks | Red Sand Project pouring red sand into sidewalk cracks highlights things we often overlook.
When:
Fri. May 3, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
Building 21
1100 North College Avenue
Fayetteville, AR
Cost:
Free
Resource Tables outside entrance of Building 21 Weather permitting.
Placement of Red Sand Project from Building 1 sidewalk to Building 44
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) National Day of Recognition May 5th- Raising Awareness Event: Red Sand Project. May 5th is recognized as the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) throughout the nation.
