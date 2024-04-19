MMIWG- Red Sand Project 2024 - Jay

The Red Sand Project Earthworks | Red Sand Project pouring red sand into sidewalk cracks highlights things we often overlook.

When: Mon. May 6, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: parking lot 1569 North Main Street Jay, OK Cost: Free





Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) National Day of Recognition May 5th- Raising Awareness Event: Red Sand Project. May 5th is recognized as the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) throughout the nation.

In partnership with the Departments of Justice and Interior, VA is part of a joint task force focused on raising awareness of MMIWG and reducing violent crime against American Indians and Alaska Natives.

