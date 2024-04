Ask questions to VHSO Leadership

When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm CT Where: Auditorium, Building 3 1100 North College Avenue Fayetteville, AR Get directions on Google Maps to Fayetteville VA Medical Center Cost: Free





he town hall is being held with the goal of ensuring Veterans, their families, and beneficiaries are provided with the most current information and have their concerns addressed by senior VHSO officials.